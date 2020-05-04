Faridi's spectacles sold for Tk 3.25 lakh



Humayun Faridi's widely used spectacles have finally been sold for Tk 3,25,012. The spectacles were bought by a Bangladeshi expatriate from Hungary at the auction of the charity organization 'Auction for Action'.







The auction of Humayun Faridi's spectacles was completed live on the Facebook page of 'Auction for Action' at 12 midnight on Thursday.





Humayun Faridi's only daughter Shararat Islam was present at the event. Actors Afzal Hossain, Misha Saudagar, Afsana Mimi, Iresh Zaker, Saju Khadem and others also took part in it.





The auction started at 11 pm on Thursday. Bids started from one lakh taka. Then the spectacles were sold for Tk 3,25,012. However, the auctioneer has kept the name of the buyer a secret.





'Auction for Action' has taken this initiative to raise money by auctioning the used items of popular stars of the country. That money is going to be spent to support the helpless people suffering from the coronavirus crisis.





Earlier, signer Tahsan auctioned the original tape of his debut album and handwritten lyrics of the song 'Irsha'. A fan named Amin Hasan bought these at auction for taka seven lakh 50 thousand.





Earlier, the country's top cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's favorite bat was auctioned and sold for Tk 20 lakh on this platform.

Leave Your Comments