Priyanka joins with Greta Thunberg

The 'Dostana' actress recently took to Twitter to share the news that she is joining hands with environmental activist Greta Thunberg and UNICEF for a campaign that'll help children from the effects of COVID-19.She wrote, "It's heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them..the onus is on us.







Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF & @GretaThunberg."Priyanka, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' had recently joined the likes of Lady Gaga, Shah Rukh Khan and other international celebrities in the Global Citizen concert to raise awareness about the COVID 19 pandemic and has also pledged her support to several initiatives.

