Dia joins 9 women leaders against COVID-19





Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has joined nine women leaders across the world to support a global plan for social and economic recovery from the novel coronavirus. Mirza who is an environmentalist will be contributing to creating a sustainable planet as part of Rise for All, a global advocacy effort. The initiative aims at mobilising support for the UN road map to tackle the current COVID-19 pandemic.







Dia will be working towards funding the UN Response and Recovery Trust Fund.Joining Mirza in this advocacy effort convened by the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed is a host of dignitaries such as - President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, Prime Minister of Norway and SDG Advocate Erna Solberg, SDG Advocate and Her Highness SheikhaMozabint Nasser of Qatar, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador of Pakistan MunibaMazari, Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UN Women PhumzileMlambo-Ngcuka and Executive Director of UNFPA Natalia Kanem.





