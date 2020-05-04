Ashraful's historical bat's bidding price TK eight Lakh

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful raises his bat after scoring heroic century against Australia in 2005 in Cardiff. -Collected



As the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc across the world, cricketers from most countries have been doing their bit in the fight against the pandemic.





Recently, top Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against the deadly virus.





Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan whose ongoing two-year ban by ICC has coincided with the suspension of international cricket, sold his favourite cricket bat for Tk 20 lakh to a buyer living in the USA for funding the fight against Covid-19, after auctioning on the Facebook page of the charity organisation 'Auction 4 Action'.





Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful also has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a match-winning century in the brilliant chase against world Champion Australia in 2005 in Cardiff, to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 in his country.





Tigers had chased down Australia's formidable 250 in the final over with five wicket remaining with Mohammad Ashraful's brilliant 100 laid the foundations for the win. It was perhaps the biggest shock ever in cricket at that time.







According to Ashraful, the bat was supposed to be auctioned by the Auction for Action on May eight but Former FIFA referee Hasan Tayeb Shamsuzzaman, officiated international matches from 1999 to 2016 and late Monem Munna's jersey would be auctioned at the same day. As a result Ashraful's historical bat is awaiting for auction but Ashraful confirmed the bid will starts at BDT 8 Lakh but the bidding date is yet to confirm.







But former Bangladesh star Mohammed Ashraful said that he is expecting higher price of his bat than Shakib Al Hasan when he put that in the auction.





It's been learned that Ashraful wanted its base price to be taka 15 lakhs as he wants help more people in this coronavirus pandemic but he revised his decision as the base Price of his bat fixed 8 lakh.





Earlier the veteran Bangladesh batsman donated his three month's salary for the ones affected in the massive coronavirus outbreak. Ashraful got the amount a few days ago from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), being a part of the 91 contracted first-class cricketers. Back in 2013, Ashraful's career went into the doldrums after he was found guilty during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).







From 2013 onwards, he wasn't in Bangladesh's central contracts. However, in 2018, he gained back the same and managed to keep his spot with the help of consistent performances. He last played for the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club against Khelaghar Kalyan Samity in the Dhaka Premier League back on March 16.





Ashraful played in 61 Tests and 177 ODIs for Bangladesh and was considered to be the country's first cricketing superstar.





Meanwhile, pacer Taskin Ahmed's hattrick ball, Bangladesh's last hattrick ball and Soumya's bat he used during his maiden Test century against New Zealand in 2019 was auctioned by the Auction for Action on Sunday through their Facebook page. Both of their item's base Price was 3 lakh.





