Tamim likely to buy Mushy's bat from auction

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim poses with his bat what he used to hit the country's first ever double century in Test cricket. -Twitter



Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal aimed to join bid for Mushfiqur Rahim' bat what he used to hit the country's first ever double century in Test cricket from auction to raise money to help the poor people who are left stranded due to coronavirus pandemic.





Tamim disclosed his desire to buy the bat when he went on an Instagram Live session with Mushfiqur Rahim on Saturday night. "I will put the bat up for auction within a few days through an e-commerce website. The preparation is going on and hopefully will be ended very soon," Mushfiqur told during the live session.





"I would like to request the people who are capable to buy the bat at higher price so that I can contribute more for the vulnerable people, affected by coronavirus pandemic. This is really special bat for me," he added.





Right after this comment, Tamim said that he has the desire to bid to buy Mushfiqur's bat. "To be honest, I have a desire to bid for Mushfqiur's bat right after he announced to put his bat up for the auction," Tamim told during the live session.





Earlier, as the first Bangladeshi cricketer, Mushfiqur announced to put his bat, what he used to hit Bangladesh's first-ever double century in Test cricket back in 2013 against Sri Lanka, to put on the auction. After Mushfiqur, Shakib Al Hasan had also announced to put his bat on the auction, and subsequently, his bat was sold out by BDT 20 lakh.





Mushfiqur Rahim struck the country's first ever double century in Galle Test is 2013. Considering the historical value of the bat, he expects a higher price for the bat in the auction.









