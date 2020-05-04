BCB comes up with aid for 76 cricket clubs



As part of their policy to aid the people in need during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) handed over some essential food and products for the 76 clubs under the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) on Sunday.





According to BSS, every packet contained grocery/food items and soaps which were handed to CCDM. The CCDM however distributed these packs to the clubs. Office staffs, team boys and other officials of the 12 clubs of Premier League, 20 clubs each of First Division and Second Division and 24 clubs of Third Division will get those aid.





"The BCB president Nazmu Hassan Papon took the initiative to send those gift items to the office staffs, team boys, message men and others of the 76 clubs under CCDM. We have sent 30 packets to each clubs and every packets are contained with essential food items and soaps," CCDM member secretary Ali Hossain said.





Earlier, BCB came up with one-time monetary support for the male and female cricketers as well as helped the destitute people and family.





