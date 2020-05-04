Retail sector counting huge losses ahead of Eid

Thousands of employees of small enterprises in the retail sector are faced with the prospect of redundancy if shops do not reopen before Eid. -AA



The International Labour Organization has already estimated that almost 25 million jobs could be in jeopardy worldwide as a result of Covid-19. Bangladesh will be one of the affected countries as estimated, reports UNB.





Small companies with 5 to 15 employees are likely to suffer more than others in the private sector because they are inherently vulnerable.





Halaluddin, president of Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity, an association of shop owners, told UNB they have no access to the Tk 72,750 crore stimulus package declared by the government to address the adverse impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy, though they shut down their enterprises from March 25 as per direction.







"The way of income of the small, wholesale business people is totally stopped. As a result, over 1 crore are unemployed and passing hard times. If the partial lockdown goes on, many shops will vanish," he said. He also said that the sector has already lost income to the tune of Tk 5-6,000 crore.





"The amount of investment in the sector during Ramadan and ahead of Eid Ul Fitr is TK 20- 22,000 crore. If the shops don't open as soon as possible, the sector and employees who depend on this sector will really face the dire situation, " he added.





He believes it will be a wise decision to open the shops across the country maintaining proper health guidelines. Halaluddin requested the government to consider their demand in the national interest, as the garment sectors and biggest wholesale market of Narsingdi have been opened.







President of Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners Association Arifur Rahman Tipu also raised the same demand to open their shops in a limited range. He said they will ensure the maintenance of the health guidelines including social distance during the shopping time.







