13 with symptoms die in Geneva Camp

As many as 13 people have died with COVID-19 symptoms at the Geneva Camp in Dhaka's Mohammadpur, but the residents kept it under wraps while the authorities appeared the least concerned.





Officially called Stranded Pakistanis Relief Camp, the enclosure has been on lockdown with all its gates closed since the shutdown across Bangladesh began on Mar 26. Fears of an outbreak refuse to go away as residents are going about their regular life inside the crammed camp, reports bdnews24.com.





Over a month into the lockdown, the police and some residents say the fatalities began with two brothers - one aged 30 and the other 50 - in a span of two days in mid-April.





Some of the deaths occurred at hospitals and they had been buried by the authorities at the graveyard designated for COVID-19 patients.





SM Seema Quraishi, acting chairman of Non Local Relief Community, said the hospitals informed the families about some of the patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus two to three days after the deaths. She said the residents of the camp try to conceal symptoms out of fears of 'harassment'.





"No one has died from coronavirus. The deaths have been caused by respiratory problems and other diseases," said Nurul Islam, a resident of the camp.





Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Biplob Bijoy Talukder said they knew about two coronavirus cases in the camp and were checking on theme.





Syed Hasan Noor Islam, local city corporation councillor, said they arranged 20 beds for quarantine in a school but no one agreed to stay there.





"No one follows the rules in a place like this, where people use the rooms in three shifts to sleep and spend the rest of the day outside," he said.





Around 10,000 families with at least four members each live in the camp, the councillor said.





