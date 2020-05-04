Safeguarding farmers against Covid-19 impacts

Bangladesh Chhatra League's President Al- Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee harvest paddy at Arial Beel in Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj.





It is certainly unquestionable that the government is doing its best to curb the Covid-19. Especially, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has been routinely providing instructions to raise awareness about the virus and continuously reporting the number of deaths, infected patients as well as possible causes of the infections through the media.





The adverse impacts of Covid-19 on business, industry and economy etc are evident across the country; and are having momentous effects on farmers as farmers who have been suffering a great scarcity of labor and are not getting fair prices of paddy.







To mitigate the devastating impacts of the pandemic on the agriculture sector, Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed all to make sure that no piece of land anywhere in the country is left uncultivated, and directed the Ministry of Agriculture to facilitate farmers and to provide them all necessary materials to ensure optimum output.







Moreover, she already announced an 11.60 billion dollars package for various sectors of our economy which is equivalent to 3.3% of our GDP, adding the primary focus of this package will be on manufacturing and service sectors, agriculture and social safety net facilities.







The prime minister said that Bangladesh's agriculture is being adversely affected due to disruption of supply chains. And around 3.5 billion dollars have been allocated for agriculture to cope with adverse impact.







Besides, to enhance the support towards the farmers Bangladesh Chhatra League president and general secretary along with local leaders of the organizationare joining with poor farmers in harvesting their paddy from the field. So, it is easily understandable that farmers are given the priority and the foremost aim of the government is to safeguard the rights of the farmers because agriculture keeps us alive.





In these perspectives enormous steps should be taken for safeguarding the rights of the farmers. First, the equitable insurance policy may be introduced for farmers, to tackle the battle field against the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh.In this pandemic circumstances Government may provide product liability insurance towards them, so that it can protect the products sold by farmer from any kind of damage.







Secondly, the government should provide immense incentives to the farmers and by these incentives farmers may reduce the risk to crops, damaged by the Covid-19, because of many issues may pose experiments towards farmers such as loss of agricultural production and income. So, here incentives may be offered depending on the kind of crops.







Thirdly, rapidly transmitting of Covid-19 may cause destruction on agricultural market, because physical distancing and restriction on travel might impacts greatly upon customers about choices of food and expenditure.







Here, the Government has to ensure the supply chain with the direct assistance of administration and law enforcing agency. Fourthly, Government must care the Farmers' health along with the health of their families. Here, government may provide protective masks, gloves and other important materials.







Fifthly, labor supply for agricultural production and food crop are essential for farmers, and to solve the scarcity of labor in our country the government may take colossal scheme for recruiting labor all over county under direct guidance of local administration. Besides, in spite of having the inadequacy of masks and Personal Protective Equipment, we have to ensure the personal safety of the workers by providing personal protection equipment.





Sixthly, the awareness program should be initiated about the severity of effects of novel coronavirus on agriculture and here reasonable precautions should be taken to limit the transmission of the disease. Moreover, to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 epidemic across the country the government has imposed varying levels of restrictions and to implement these reasonable restrictions government may make a coordinate council consisting of person from administration, law enforcement and private individual.





Furthermore, government should utilize the modern technology for gathering a ripe crop from the fields and threshing swiftly. In fine, we should remember that it's not duty of the government alone to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic; we have also duty and responsibility to curb this epidemic, and we have to recollect that we're in this together.





The writer is an assistant professor, Northern University Bangladesh and an advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh

Leave Your Comments