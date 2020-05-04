BTV’s DG, family members infected with COVID-19







S M Harun-or-Rashid, Director General of the state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) has been infected with coronavirus.





In addition, DG’s wife and a daughter have also been tested positive for the virus, reports Bangla daily Kaler Kantha.



All the people who came in contact with S M Harun-or-Rashid in BTV, have been put on quarantine.



A good number of media employees have been infected with the killer virus. The bug took the life of journalist Humayun Kabir Khokon, chief reporter of Doinik Shomoyer Alo, on April 28.



