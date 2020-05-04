Monirul made Bangladesh ambassador to Egypt



The government has appointed Md Monirul Islam, now Bangladesh Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to African Union, as the next Bangladesh Ambassador to Egypt.





Ambassador Monirul Islam is a career foreign service officer who belongs to the 10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, said a foreign ministry press release on Sunday. In his distinguished diplomatic career, Islam served as the Bangladesh consul general in New York and Bangladesh ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco with concurrent accreditation to several West African countries.





He also served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Singapore, Bandar Seri Begawan, Madrid, Beijing, Ottawa and Brasilia while he worked in various capacities in different Wings of the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka.





Ambassador Islam obtained his Bachelor (honors) and Masters Degree in Economics from the Dhaka University and later completed another Masters degree in Foreign Affairs and Trade from the Monash University, Australia.





