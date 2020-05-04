BSMMU doctors told not to talk to media



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has asked its doctors, teachers and other staffers to avoid speaking to the media on healthcare issues without permission amid the coronavirus crisis.







The lone medical university of Bangladesh has also asked them not to post on social media. Registrar Professor ABM Abdul Hannan made the "requests" in a notice dated Saturday. He asked the doctors to be careful so that the government and the university are not belittled in TV talk shows or social media posts.





Speaking to bdnews24.com on Sunday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua maintained the latest move was not driven by recent speeches or social media posts by any doctor.





"It's nothing new. The teachers have just been reminded of the service rules," he said.





BSMMU is currently conducting coronavirus testing. Trial of the testing kit developed by the Gonoshasthaya Kendra is also under way at the university.





Leave Your Comments