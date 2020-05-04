Bangladeshi restaurants face hard times in Britain



Hundreds of restaurants in Britain owned by Bangladeshi nationals are going to be shut down forever due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. As a result the proprietors and employees of these restaurants are passing their days in immense worries.





Some of the restaurants are taking online orders from customers to sustain their business. Mithu Chowdhury is General Secretary of Bangladeshi Restaurants Association in Britain. He owns a restaurant near London. He said that he did not see such a terrible scenario in Britain during last 34 years. Sales have gone down by 60%, Mithu Chowdhury further said.





He commented that a much more severe crisis will hit restaurant business in Britain in days to come. He will have to terminate 25% of his staff members, Mithu Chowdhury added. He informed that around 300 restaurants owned by expatriate Bangladeshis have been laid off during last six weeks in Britain.







Another restaurant owner in London Abdul Ahad told media that his restaurant has been shut down for eight weeks. All his twelve employees are now at home while the fate of their jobs is totally uncertain. Some other Bangladeshis who own restaurants in other British cities told the same story.







The expatriate Bangladeshis living and working in Britain send a substantial sum of remittances to their home country. Bangladesh's economy will be heavily affected if the earnings of Bangladeshi nationals are jeopardized in Britain.

