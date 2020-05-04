Responsive government needs healthy media



Access to information is essential for the health of democracy to make citizens responsible empowered with informed choices rather than acting out of ignorance or misinformation.





On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day-2020 on Sunday, media analysts and thinkers have warned that the challenges the media sector faces make the performance of its role difficult.





According to Reporters Without Border (RSF), freedom of media in the coming 10 years will be more difficult. The RSF index for 2020 shows that many risk factors have grown up and will affect the media sector. Among the factors listed by RSF, activities of authoritarian governments, crisis of democracy, suspicious role of a section of the media, economic crisis are real barriers to sound atmosphere for media freedom.





China uses state control on media. Such a trend in respect of the media is influencing other countries to control the media. China and Saudi Arabia rank 170th and Egypt 166th in the index.





These three countries are identified for arresting journalists awfully. Lack of tolerance the media is also growing in the world. As a result, public meetings are seen to get excited and attack journalists for their roles. A survey shows that 57% of people in some countries believe the media are not trusted to publish their information.





Former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique told The Asian Age that the role played by media owners and journalists will have to be realistic and neutral. Otherwise, in the changing world, the media sector will be defeated. Government has to be responsive and freedom of media will have to be there in practice. The importance of media reflects the fact that the people of coronavirus affected world can find real information through newspapers and electronic media sitting at home. The media needs freedom to play its job properly.





The National Press Club President and Editor of the Daily Jugantar told The Asian Age that mass media brings up, promotes and propagates public awareness, together with every crisis, media always play important role for the greater interest of the people.







Under different challenges, the media in Bangladesh does not go ahead satisfactorily because we see economic hardship they suffer unexpectedly when they lose their job, when they breathe their last and accidentally terminated from the job.





He added that we achieved our independence in 1971 with the dream of free thinking, communal harmony, establishment of basic rights of the people of all strata. Free thinking means the freedom of media.





Dhaka Union of Journalists President Quddus Afrad told The Asian Age that the freedom of media does not flourish in the developing countries like Bangladesh because of whims and influence of media owners and the government.





In order to establish the freedom of the media, reciprocal cooperation from government and media owners is needed for the working journalists. Political muscle power of the government and the attitude of media owners are also responsible for barriers to the freedom of media in Bangladesh, the DUJ president said.





The former secretary of DUJ Sohel Haider Chowdhury said that Bangladesh is full of many print and electronic media outlets, but their institutional flourishing is not sound enough for the journalists.





DUJ General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan said that the freedom of media and the freedom of professional journalists are not synonymous. The freedom of working journalists depend on sound working environment in the media houses, he added.





