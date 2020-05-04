BB's Tk 700bn fund usage in disarray



An extreme disarray appears over the proper usage of the funds the Bangladesh Bank (BB) has created to support banks' forthcoming lending towards framers and businesses across the country to help them coping with financial constraints emerged out of covid-19 pandemic and a consecutive lockdown.







The Asian Age talked to a former lead economist of World Bank (WB), a senior incumbent policy analyst of the central bank and a former chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) over the issue.





The BB so far created Tk 700 billion, cumulative funds under various segments called 'refinance schemes', for farmers and businesses asking banks to go for finding genuine Covid-19 affected applicant for approving loan using own funds and getting reimbursement later from the refinance funds.





Fine, the major questions then appeared that where the banks is getting own fund from as they are not getting payback from borrowers due to Covid-19 consequent lockdown and an ongoing fund constraints due to high Non-Performing Loans (NPL) in the sector? And, secondly, who is going to shoulder the risks of approving loan to a large number of newly intending borrowers in case they fail to payback?







WB's former lead economist Dr. Zahid Hussain said, "BB is not going to shoulder risks. It does not say that it would relax or compromise if loans are not paid back!"





"In many countries, the central bank or the respective government partly shares responsibility of non-recovered loans in order to stimulate banks to work proactively to disburse credit to masses in situation like we are currently going through."





Besides, rate of interest is not comfortable for banks to be inspired towards disbursing such loans, he said, adding that how banks would cope with the spread -- 5% -- when cost of fund will be high due to too much documentation, additional manpower deployment as the numbers the potential borrowers is going to be high, under the stimulus packages.





"The bureaucratic procedure such as performing agreement between the BB and participating bank/s too an additional barrier."





"So, what is going to happen if banks are compelled to implement government's agenda amid the Covid-19 pandemic and bid to recover economic losses?"





"The answer is the target is not going to be achieved. Because, Banks will try to keep cost within affordability and will prefer old clients and big loans for disbursement to comply government orders. As result, beneficiary number will be low and such act would not help achieve the target of benefiting the small and fresh businesses affected from this pandemic," Dr Zahid said.





On the other hand, Dr Zahid said, the demand for money will not be created from banks as many of the businesses have stock of produces intended for selling those during the immediate-past Pohela Boishakh and upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivals. Meanwhile, consumers too facing financial constraints and many of them lost purchase capacity, which means goods produces by businesses for local consumption would not be sold.





So, I am too in favour of economists who have suggested the government to take steps through mobile financial services to disburse cash among citizens to revive economy towards restoring normalcy, Dr Zahid said, adding that, "When domestic consumption takes a jump, the businesses similarly would get a rejuvenation."





Describing the state of banks capability, immediate-Past ABB chairman Syed Mahbubur Rahman, "Banks have a scanty high-cost funds, which cannot be disburse to meet emergency credit schemes."





Lauding the BB's refinance facility, he said, "Those funds mat give us some breathing space. But, coming days are more difficult. And, it will be too difficult for approving loan for new client/s."





"Banks are already reeling under high NPL and I don't know what is waiting for us in the coming days."





A senior policy analyst of the BB, seeking anonymity, told The Asian Age that the economy is at the stay right now.





"What is being done right now is to cope with the extraordinary situation. Economy is at stay. We have created funds by central bank's balance sheet expansion. Our target is to back up banks so they do not need to entertain burden of stimulus packages."





"We are concerned of the fact that banks are facing liquidity constraints in order for implementing the Prime Minister's directives. The BB wants to ensure that a back up is ready for them."





He said the BB would go slowly and all the funds may not be required once economy resumes activity.





"It will increase monetization but we are alert. This is not ends here. We will intervene with both policy and fund supports," he added.





He said, "The economy is now at intensive care, which means it requires intensive care's remedy."





The central banker said the BB is well aware of the banks status as a rate caping is in enforcement implicating private sector's credit in a declining trend as bankers were not intended to disburse credit.





"They have funds," he said, adding that the BB too aware of the fact that funds are not coming back to banks as borrowers would take the advantage of non-payment as businesses remained inoperativedue to lockdown and they would seek interest waiver and delayed payment facility as the delayed payback would not imply them any classification or penalty as per government's declaration.





The BB has declared a refinance fund of Tk250 billion for large and small industries, Tk50 billion pre-shipment refinance scheme to help export-oriented industries, a Tk30 billion subsidised loan fund for supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and Tk 10 billion farm loan scehme.





In addition, the BB has curtailed the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to 4 percent from 5.5 percent, creating fresh Tk200 billion for banks from reserve.





The Bangladesh Bank will also give interest subsidy to agriculture loans of Tk1,206 crore.





The BB's initiative to create funds included extension of $1.5 billion (Tk12,750 crore) to facilitate the export sector through the Export Development Fund and a new fund of €200 million (Tk 1,838 crore) for the green projects.





Amid the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced an incentive package of Tk956 billion to recover economic downturn from the outbreak.





