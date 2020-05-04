Benefits of giving Iftar



There are many benefits to break the fast alone, like this, there are more benefits, greatness, and blessings to provide Iftar to fasting people. In Hadith, Hazrat Salman Fersy (R) narrated, the Messenger of Allah (S) addresses, "Whoever provides halal food or water to the fasting person, the angels pray for forgiveness in the month of Ramadan for him. And Hazrat Gabriel (A) prays for forgiveness for him in the night of decree." (Tabrani Al Mu'zamul Kabir) In another Hadith, Prophet (S) delivered,







"Whoever provides water Almighty Allah will provide him such type of water by this he will not thirsty before entering in the Heaven" (Kanjul Ummal). In another Hadith, Hazrat Salman Fersy (R) narrated, the Messenger of Allah (S) addresses, "Whoever provides food to the fasting person, his sins will be forgiven, he will get relief from hell. He will get equal blessings of the fasting person. But the blessings of the fasting person will not be less."





Once the companions of Prophet (S) asked the Great Prophet (S) that, "Oh Prophet of Allah, among us who has no ability to provide food to the fasting person." In reply, Prophet (S) delivers, "It is not mandatory to feed someone fully. Whoever provides only dates or water, will get equal blessings."





Regarding the blessings and greatness of Iftar, the Last Prophet of Almighty Allah delivers that, "In the Holy Month Ramadan, he who provides just a little water, Allah will provide him the water of House-E-Kawser on the Day of Resurrection, thus he will not be thirsty till going to the Heaven." And who accepts the invitation for breaking the fast, his blessings will not be diminished.





Prophet of Allah (S) delivers, "Whoever provides food to the fasting person will get equal blessings of a fasting person and a man who came back from the battleground. About the benefits and greatness of Iftar, the messenger of Allah addresses, "In the Holy Month Ramadan, he who provides just a little water, Allah will provide him the water of House-E-Kawser on the Day of Resurrection, thus he will not be thirsty till going to the Heaven."







