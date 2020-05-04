Journalist Kajol lands in Jashore jail



Journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol, who was missing for 53 days before turning up at Sadipur border area at Benapole early Sunday, has been sent to jail in a case filed under section 54 of the Digital Security Act. Jashore Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Md Manjurul Islam passed the order and sent him to jail in a case filed with Kotwali Police Station.





Earlier, Kajol secured bail in another case filed against him by the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) with Benapole Police Station over 'illegal trespassing' into Bangladesh from India, reports UNB.





The journalist was also facing three more cases filed under Digital Security Act in Dhaka, said Kajal's lawyer Debashis Das's assistant junior advocate Sudipto Ghosh.





Sub-Inspector Santoshkumar Bishwas, in-charge of court prison, said Kajal was sent to Jashore Central Jail in the evening.







Earlier, BGB men claimed to have found Kajol, editor of Dainik Pokkhokal, who was last seen coming out of his office at Hatirpool in the capital on March 10.





Raghunathpur BGB filed a case with Benapole Port Police Station against Kajol on charge of illegal trespassing into Bangladesh from India.





A day after Kajol's disappearance, Kajol's wife, Julia Ferdousi Nayan, filed a general diary on March 11 and demanded the authorities concerned ensure his safe return at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club on March 13.





On March 22, the Amnesty International urged the authorities to immediately disclose the fate and whereabouts of the journalist and release him "if he is under state custody" without any further delay.





Leave Your Comments