BB waives interests of all bank loans for April-May



The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday announced a waiver of all interest payments against all kinds of bank loans for April and May; aimed to easing financial burden on borrowers to help them survive economic losses from Covid-19 pandemic and a subsequent lockdown.





The central bank's announcement about the two month's moratorium of interests of bank loans came in light of the directive of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The PM, during an online conference with district administration of Rajshahi Division last week, said that borrowers do not need to be worried about interests of bank loans.





The PM has continuously been pursuing the countrymen to comply with the government's directive of lockdown to prevent Covid-19 infection and pledged providing all sorts of assistance to people and businesses for surviving the pandemic.







According to a circular issued by Banking Regulations and Policy Department of the central bank, all banks shall transfer April and May month's interests to 'blocked accounts'. Therefore, banks will not be allowed to transfer the amounts from these accounts to respective income accounts. If those were done already, such interests must adjust the accounts through the 'reverse entry'.





The central bank also directed banks to keep separate accounts of the accumulated interests. It also said that detailed guidelines will be issued later.





The central bank said the government has announced various incentives for the people and businesses in the country to cope with the Covid-19 impact in lives and economy.





Low-cost loans and comfortable grace period among other initiatives, it said.





Earlier, the central bank has asked all the banks not to classify loans over non-payment of monthly installments during the government-announced lockdown until further notification.





