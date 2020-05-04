'Austerity measures, more stimulus packages need'

From left: Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, Dr Fahmida Khatun and Dr Salehuddin Ahmed



The stimulus packages announced by the government will surely help heal the economy of Bangladesh battered by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. However, the volume of the support has to be increased as the dust will take time to settle. In addition, the government has to take austerity measures by slashing its unnecessary expenditures.





Noted economists Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, Dr Salehuddin Ahmed and Dr Fahmida Khatun made the remarks while talking to The Asian Age. Against the backdrop of the outbreak of the killer virus, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has announced a little over Tk 960,000 million for different sectors as working capital on low interest rates.





Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) said, ''The government has so far announced stimulus packages amounting to around 3.3 percent of GDP and it is not sufficient. The USA has announced 16 percent of its GDP to address the impacts of the coronavirus while Germany has allocated more than 20 percent of its GDP.''







''As the situation likely to continue for long, around 6-7 percent of GDP may be needed to tackle the situation which will stand at around Tk 150,0000 million,'' he added.





It is mentionable here that, the mobilization of the stimulus packages is yet to start and many sectors including mass media are out of the programs.





Bangladesh Bank's former Governor Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, echoed the thoughts of Dr Ahsan H. Mansur on increasing the area of stimulus packages.





He said, ''The initiative of the government will bring positive impacts on the economy if it is implemented properly. As the stimulus packages are mostly based on loans of banks and financial institutions, the distributors have to work efficiently to fulfill the targets of the government.''





''However, the announced packages are not enough as the ongoing situation will last 6-12 months causing slow pace of economy and the government has to come forward with more supports,'' he added.





Dr Salehuddin went on to add, ''Alongside financial supports, the government has to ensure good governance, good management and discipline. It has to take midterm and long-term measures too.''





''The regime has to cut its unnecessary administrative budgets and unnecessary and less important projects have to be trimmed,'' he added.







Almost all the indexes of Bangladesh's economy have been experiencing low trend. Remittance, the second major lifeline of Bangladesh's economy, has fallen drastically and it came down to 1.04 billion dollars in April, which was lowest in three years.





However, London based 'The Economist' has said recently that Bangladesh's economy is still among the ten strong economies of the world. The world-famous British media outlet has made a list of 66 countries and Bangladesh holds 9th position. China holds 10th place while India 18th, Pakistan 43rd and Saudi Arabia holds the 8th place.







Replying to a query on the issue, Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said, '' Many countries including China and India have to expend a huge amount of money for military, arms purchase and other global issues. Their internal debt-GDP ratio and foreign debt-GDP ration are high. Countries like Bangladesh are in better position compared to those nations.''





She has also suggested that the government take austerity measures by slashing unnecessary expenditures and shelving less important projects to increase cash flow in economy.





Dr Fahmida added that, ''Indian government has ordered slashing expenditures at its offices by 60 percent. In addition, salaries and remunerations of ministers and parliament members have been reduced by 20 percent. So, austerity measures could be taken in different ways to address the ongoing situation.''





As in many other countries, Bangladesh's economy has been hemorrhaging since the outbreak of the coronavirus and the entire nation has come to a standstill due to the virus.





COVID-19 has so far taken the lives of 177 people in Bangladesh and infected 9,455 individuals. The virus has spread to 60 districts out of a total of 64.

