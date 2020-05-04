Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 248,256





The highly infectious coronavirus has claimed lives of 248,256 people globally as of Monday morning.

So far, 1,153,997 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the currently infected 2,163,057 patients, 2,113,016 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent, according to Worldometer.

Meanwhile, 50,041 of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,565,310 people globally, the Worldometer data shows.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Meanwhile, the USA has confirmed 68,598 deaths and 1,188,122 cases while Spain reported 25,264 deaths and 247,122 cases till Monday.

Italy, the worst-hit European country, has recorded 28,884 deaths and 210,717 cases.

France, on the other hand, has reported 24,895 deaths and 168,693 cases. In the UK, authorities have reported 28,446 deaths among 186,599 confirmed cases.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

In Bangladesh, the country has so fir confirmed 177 deaths and 9,455 coronavirus case.

Leave Your Comments