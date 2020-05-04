Published:  09:06 AM, 04 May 2020

US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,450 in 24 hours

Novel coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 67,600.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.15 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday), with 67,674 deaths.

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

Sunday's 24-hour toll was similar to Saturday's, showing a decline after hitting 2,502 on Wednesday.--AFP


