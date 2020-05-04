Stand beside distressed people: Sheuly Azad MP





Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party MP reserved for women, has called upon the affluent section of the society to stand beside the helpless poor people during the COVID-19 pandemic.She came up with the call while talking to local journalists at her residence in Sarail of Brahmanbaria on Sunday.







Sheuly Azad MP, also a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the land ministry, said, “In compliance with the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we all should work together so that the jobless poor people suffer during the pandemic.







Relief materials for the affected people should be ensured.”None will be spared in case of plundering relief goods, she warned, adding that stern actions will be taken against the relief thieves.







Earlier, Sheuly Azad MP distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) among physicians, nurses, police members and officials and employees of the upazila administration at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.

