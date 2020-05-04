Russia registers new single-day record of 10,633 COVID-19 cases





Russia on Sunday reported a new single-day record with 10,633 COVID-19 cases confirmed over the last 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 134,687, its coronavirus response center said in a statement.





Russia has been updating its single-day record every day since April 30, the center's data showed.





The death toll from the pandemic increased by 58 to 1,280 on Sunday, while 16,639 people have recovered, including 1,626 over the last 24 hours, the statement said.





Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 5,948 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 68,606.





Results of screening among various population groups indicated that about two percent of Moscow's total residents -- 12.68 million in January -- may have been infected with COVID-19, according to the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin.





There is no reason to think that the pandemic situation has stabilized in the country and safety rules can be ignored, the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

