Physician among 2 diagnosed with coronavirus at Dohar









Two people including a female physician were diagnosed with coronavirus in Dohar upazila on Sunday.

With the two new cases, total coronavirus cases rose to six in the upazila, said upazila health and family planning officer Md Jasim Uddin on Monday morning.

He said that 11 samples were sent to Dhaka for test. They received the test results in the early morning.

Among the new case, there is a 50-year old female physician of Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and and 21-year old young man who is a resident of Uttar Joypara village.

The physician is staying in Dhaka now, said the official.

Earlier, a man died from coronavirus in the upazila.

Leave Your Comments