Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh exceed 10,000; 5 more die in 24 hrs









Five more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Monday, taking the death toll in the country to 182.





Besides, total confirmed cases rose to 10143 as 688 more people got infected during the same period.





Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.





The highly infectious coronavirus has claimed lives of 248,256 people globally as of Monday morning.





So far, 1,153,997 people have recovered from COVID-19.





Of the currently infected 2,163,057 patients, 2,113,016 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent, according to Worldometer.





Meanwhile, 50,041 of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two.





Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,565,310 people globally, the Worldometer data shows.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

