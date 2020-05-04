Prof Muntasir tests positive for coronavirus









Veteran historian Prof Muntasir Mamun tested positive for coronavirus and is now undergoing treatment at Mugda General Medical College and Hospital.





Golak Shahriar Nabi, director of the hospital, confirmed UNB about it on Monday afternoon.





Mahbubur Rahman Kochi, an assistant professor at the Mugda General Medical College (Surgery), said, Prof Muntasir has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since Sunday with respiratory problems and the hospital authorities took samples for test on Monday and that showed him positive for the virus.





“Now, he’s doing well and has been shifted to a cabin,” he said.





Earlier on Sunday, Dr Muntasir, a professor (Bangabandhu Chair) at the History department of Dhaka University, was taken to the hospital with respiratory problems.

