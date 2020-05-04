One dengue case reported in 24 hrs

One new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A daily update from DGHS said one patient is now being treated at a hospital in the capital for dengue.
Since the beginning of this year, 297 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 296 have been discharged from hospitals.
Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.
According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people in 2019.
