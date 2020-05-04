Coronavirus: PM holding videoconference with Rangpur division









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding a videoconference with the public representatives and officials of the districts of Rangpur division over the COVID-19 issue on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s videoconference started at 11 am from Ganabhaban to coordinate ongoing activities to tackle coronavirus.

The districts under Rangpur division are-- Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur and Gaibandha.

Earlier, the prime minister exchanged views with the public representatives and officials of 59 districts of Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions in six phases.

