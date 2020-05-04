BNP distributes relief among poor in Uttora

Leave Your Comments

The government has completely failed to deal with Corona, due to lack of coordination, it is not able to take the right decision: Mirza Alamgir.The government is unsuccessful in every case while dealing with corona. The facilities of hospitals are fully inadequate. Doctors, journalists, members of law enforcement are the most being attacked. The government has shown complete failure in taking effective steps against corona. There is incoherence in the decisions taken by government. As a result the situation is getting worse day by day. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the authority for inappropriate steps.The BNP secretary general made the allegation while inaugurating a program to distribute gift items among the destitute and poor on the occasion of Ramadan on Monday morning in front of Prem Bagan in Dokkhinkhan of Uttara."This government has completely failed, it has failed to create hope among the people," he said. They make various wrong decisions at a time. A few days ago it was decided that the garment factories would be closed but two days later the public transport was left open. These issues have become your problem today. ”"Garments are open again today, but there is no safety system for garment workers. Many garment workers are now being attacked again in Savar, Asulia, Gazipur and Narayanganj in Dhaka. In other words, the government has failed to provide adequate security to the garment owners and their workers".He complained, "We have seen so much shortage today because the government has never been able to do the job of delivering relief to the people in these difficult times."He added, "I would like to say through the program that there are rich people in the area, in the country, I urge you all to come forward so that we can stand by our brothers and sisters who are going through a very difficult time now. ”"Our country's leader Begum Khaleda Zia has prayed for all of us and wished that Allah will protect us from this disaster."Let us pray for all the people of Bangladesh - may Allah protect the people of Bangladesh from this calamity."Mirza Alamgir also demanded that the health protection of media journalists be ensured and that their jobs be guaranteed and doctors, nurses, health workers and industrial workers of the hospital not be sacked.