COVID-19: Teachers must look after students





Teachers should look after the students during the COVID-19 pandemic, thinks Principal Shahjahan Alam Shaju, general secretary of Shadhinota Shikkhak Parishad (Shaship).





Hailing the efforts of teachers’ community for extending their helping hands to the distressed people during the pandemic, Principal Shaju said in a statement, “It is necessary to inspire the students through technologies or personal communication so that they remain attentive to their studies.”





Terming the students ‘soul of the nation’, the teachers’ leader said, “As a teacher it is our responsibility to make the future of the students.”







