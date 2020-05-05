What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star, prominent cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already attracted by lots of viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comment. "Nice"AR Rabbe, fb











Popular stylish actor Arifin Shuvo posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Positive" Farhana Nasrin, fb











Facebook user Soham Bhattacharyya posted a picture of a flamingo on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful" Brij Kishore, fb











Popular actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Naorin Akter, fb



Leave Your Comments