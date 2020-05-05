Worldwide waffling





The plan was simple, but perilous. Some 300 heavily armed volunteers would sneak into Venezuela from the northern tip of South America. Along the way, they would raid military bases in the socialist country and ignite a popular rebellion that would end in President Nicolás Maduro's arrest.What could go wrong? As it turns out, pretty much everything.The ringleader of the plot is now jailed in the U.S. on narcotics charges. Authorities in the U.S. and Colombia are asking questions about the role of his muscular American adviser, a former Green Beret.











Mr Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who treated the British prime minister for Covid-19 last month.The name was announced by Ms Symonds on Instagram beside a picture of the boy, who was born on Wednesday.Ms Symonds, 32, said Wilfred was named after Mr Johnson's grandfather, Lawrie came from her grandfather and Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart - the two doctors who the couple have praised for saving Mr Johnson's life at St Thomas' hospital last month."I couldn't be happier," Ms Symonds said, adding her thanks to the maternity staff of University College London Hospital. "My heart is full."











Dating apps have seen a huge spike in interest as people turn to virtual dating to find love (or beat boredom) during the lockdown. Taking advantage of this spike, Tinder opened up its paid Passport feature for all members in April, allowing them to like, match and chat with other users in any city or country of their choice, simply by switching their location. Surprisingly though, most Indian users preferred to match with users in other Indian cities rather than those in cities across the world.











The Greg Gutfeld Show" on Fox News finished April with an average of 2.86 million viewers, marking its highest ratings in program history while topping broadcast late-night rivals on CBS, NBC and ABC, according to Nielsen Media Research. The weekly Saturday night program topped Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" on CBS, which averaged 2.78 million viewers. It also beat NBC's "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and its 2.09 million viewers as well as ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" which averaged 2 million viewers in April. The numbers are noteworthy since Saturdays are generally the least-watched nights of television, along with Fridays. Like Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon and other late-night hosts, Gutfeld ceased having a live studio audience in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Leave Your Comments