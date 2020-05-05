Diner Sheshe





"When I was 12, I couldn't wait to come home from school- being there was painful. I preferred to open my encyclopaedias, stare at the photographs and picture myself at all those places.





It was my escape from the real world, where I was looked down upon. At school, I was cornered and called a 'Defaulter' and 'Slow learner'- it made me really under-confident. And those labels followed me through school and college. But my parents weren't stressed; They never forced me to get X marks.







Rather, on a trip to Shimla, dad asked me if I wanted to become a bird watcher. Ever since, I've been hooked onto travelling- photography entered my life much later.





It was 2011 and the DSLR camera was the new rage. Back then, I clicked good photos on my iPhone, so the photographer in me was craving to explore.





I started skipping meals and saved 300 pounds in 3 months. With a little help from my parents, I bought the camera. The day I got it, I bunked class and visited parks all over London. I felt such a rush-I hardly went to Uni after that.





Then one day, I randomly shared a photo on Facebook, which got 10 likes! I felt so good-for the person who was never appreciated his whole life, those 10 likes meant everything. Slowly, I started uploading more photos.





After completing my MBA, I told my parents that I wanted to pursue photography. Initially, they were skeptical as it's expensive, but I felt so passionately about it that I knew I'd find a way.





So, I kept at it with whatever resources I had. In 2013 it all paid off when I won a small Nat Geo contest and got to visit Panama and Costa Rica with Michael Melford. On the flight back, he came up to me with a notebook and said, Later in 2016, I won the Nat Geo Photograph of the Year and that's when I got the confidence to start teaching. Even my Instagram account had taken off by then and I landed multiple projects.





Humans of Bombay, Fb



