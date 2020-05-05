Their plea for staying home

Syed Abdul Hadi, RezwanaChowdhuryBannya, Mitali Mukherjee, FahmidaNobi, SaminaChowdhury, Nobel, Ferdous, ApueeKarim.



Artistes, actors and actresses appealed to everyone in a different way with the slogan 'Keu JabonaBaireEkonAr, Corona ThekeTobeiPaboUddhar'.







Legendary artists and actors as well as artistes of the current generation called for making the lockdown a success by holding this slogan through a video. Some cricketers of the Bangladesh national team have also agreed and played their part to this call.





Other than Bangladesh, lockdown is taking place all over the world due to the epidemic of coronavirus. But many are not complying with this lockdown and are always going out on to the streets.







So the artistes have requested everyone including the common people to make the lockdown a success. Legendary artiste Syed Abdul Hadi, RezwanaChowdhuryBannya, FahmidaNobi, BappaMazumder, SaminaChowdhury, legendary Indian singer Mitali Mukherjee, popular model actor Nobel, actress AupeeKarim, actor and filmmaker Ferdous, music director Manam Ahmed, cricketer Taskin Ahmed, cricketer Alamin, actor Mukit have responded in the video.





Singer SaminaChowdhury, the initiator of this work, said, "At the moment, we want every human being to have a world free from coronavirus and everyone to be healthy. Many are at home and many are getting impatient.







Honestly, we have to go through this month very carefully... That's why when I went to call for staying at home in compliance with the health rules, it seemed well if several of us together will make the plea to stay home.







I started calling everyone and came up with a slogan. I could not imagine that every notable artiste, sports person, junior artiste would make this small wish so successful. I made this successful with the participation of 50 esteemed persons.







One might wonder as to why did they give so much time to make this video? .. Nothing else, just because of their love and responsibility towards people. it is an endeavor successfully achieved by all our efforts."









