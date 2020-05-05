Asif, Lutfor coming up with an Islamic song



One of the most celebrated singers of Bangladesh, Asif Akbar, and famous singer and lyricist Lutfor Hasan are coming up with an Islamic song this Ramadan. AmzadHossain arranged the music of this song. It will be released soon by the local production house Dhruba Music Station, reports UNB.





Asif reached the pinnacle of popularity back in 2001 with his debut album titled "O PriyaTumiKothay". After the immense success of this song, he never had to look back. Asif released 30 solo albums in his two-decades-long musical career. His latest solo album is titled 'Jan Re'; It was released in 2014.





On the other hand, LutforHasan gained popularity with his debut work "GhuriTumiKarAkashe Oro". The song 'Ghuri' from this album has skyrocketed in popularity among all classes of listeners of Bengali music. Lutfar has a total of seven solo albums. Apart from these, he sang more than six hundred songs.





"Dhruba Da (DhrubaGuha, owner of Dhruba Music Station) told me to arrange an Islamic song with Asifbhai. He asked me to write the song. Since I wrote a lot of Islamic songs at one time, I wrote it too after many years. It feels really good to do this one with Asifbhai," Lutfor told UNB regarding the song.

