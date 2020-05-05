Special message from 'Family Crisis'



The TV series drama 'Family Crisis' is being aired on NTV. Directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, the drama is well received by the audience. Various characters of the drama have gained popularity - Raihan, Jhumur, ShefaliKhala, Parvez and so on. The airing of the drama has been stopped since the beginning of the lockdown.





However, a special video of 'Family Crisis' has been uploaded on YouTube on Saturday. As it turns out, ShefaliKhala wants to marry Jhumur to Raihan because of the coronavirus. It has been uploaded on Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz's own YouTube channel.





Raz said in this regard, "It was originally made to warn people about coronavirus. We wanted to make everyone aware through humor. The artistes have been shooting on mobile phones from their own homes."

