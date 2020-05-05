Mizan's 2nd title against coronavirus 'Aradhona'

Mizan Malik



Writer, journalist and lyricist Mizan Malik sang the song appealing to the creator to get rid of coronavirus. The song titled 'Prarthona' was sung by artist KhaledMunna and Pritam and the music direction was given by Zahid Bashar Pankaj. At the end of March, the song was released on the YouTube channel and face book page of the lyricist.





After 'Prarthona', Mizan Malik wrote another song seeking relief from the coronavirus epidemic and highlighting the plight of each person. The title is 'Aradhona'. Artist KhaledMunna has sung this song. The song was released on April 27 on the lyricist's personal YouTube channel and Facebook page.





Mizan Malik said, "Corona is such a virus that can easily take someone's life. All around the world about two and a quarter lakh people have died from this virus. Thousands of people are joining the death procession every day. So far none have been able to send in the perfect solution, no vaccine has been invented so far.







US President Trump has lost his way. Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi has also called on the Muslim Ummah to worship more during this to be freed from coronavirus.





The head of state of Italy cried out helplessly at the sky, looking for a solution. In Bangladesh too, people are dying every day due to coronavirus. In this situation, we have requested Allah Ta'ala in the words of the song to save us from this bad time. Give us a chance to correct our mistakes. I am getting good response from everyone for the song 'Prarthona'.





Leave Your Comments