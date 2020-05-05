Fatima's good luck





Fatima Sana Shaikh considers herself one of the luckiest people in the film industry. The actress was shooting along with ManojBajpayee and DiljitDosanjh for her film 'SurajPeMangalBhari' at a breakneck pace; with an intention to wrap the film on time and without a faint clue about what the Coronavirus had in store for everyone.







They wrapped the shoot at midnight. "The next day was when everyone was advised to self-quarantine and the makers realized that they had wrapped the shoot exactly on time.







There is nothing pending on the movie in terms of the shoot and the film could go directly into the post-production, unlike many other films which are pending some for a single day and others for a week's schedule or less. The film is now complete after this long schedule that started in February," says sources.





Leave Your Comments