Bhumi's brush with history





For the first time in her life, BhumiPednekar is studying her history book without having to write an exam. However, her greatest ever test might be when she faces the camera for Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht'. The actress has taken to the history books while in quarantine to better understand the nature and the context of the film, which is based in the Mughal era. 'Takht', which will have to have a change in the shooting schedule, sees Bhumi in one of the most challenging roles in her career so far. The film also features industry heavyweights like Alia Bhatt, KareenaKapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor, and hence the actress is trying to understand the era by reading her school textbooks all over again.





