Varun to turn 21





Varun recently turned 33 years old but then he will soon be going back to his twenties when he starts shooting for the film 'Ekkees' where he plays a 21-year-old army man in the biopic of ArunKhetarpal who was awarded the ParamVir Chakra posthumously.







"It basically means that Varun would have to look much younger than his age as well and hence the actor is experimenting with a lot of looks at home these days, trying to see how young he can look. Varun had played a teenager when he made his debut in Bollywood with the Karan Johar directed film Student of the Year in 2012. But he was eight years younger then.





The audiences have also seen him for a while and he will need to make an effort to lose weight at the right places," says our source.







