Abe extends state of emergency to May 31

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he had decided to extend the country's national state of emergency to May 31.





Abe will consider lifting the state of emergency without waiting for its May 31 expiration if expert advisors decide that is possible based on detailed analysis of regional infection trends, he said at a meeting of the government's coronavirus task force. He said his advisors said that Japan had not seen the explosive surge in infections seen in some countries overseas, but the number of new infection cases had not fallen enough and there were regions where the medical system was facing strains.





"Based on that view, I will extend the state of emergency that was announced on April 7 until May 31," Abe said, adding that it would remain nationwide. For the 13 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka that have been hardest hit, a target of reducing person-to-person contacts by 80% would remain in place, Abe said.





Japan will move gradually to a framework that will combine prevention of the spread of infections with maintaining social and economic activities, he added. Even though Japan has not seen a huge outbreak compared with some global hotspots, the coronavirus has infected 15,913 people and killed 542 in the country, according to public broadcaster NHK.





Abe has caved into pressure from within his own ruling bloc to boost the help with a payment of 100,000 yen for every citizen, instead of 300,000 yen for a limited number of households, analysts say, casting doubt about his leadership amid falling support.







The new amount triples the cost from what the government had originally planned to 12 trillion yen. "I understand the 100,000 yen payout scheme was decided with the aim of encouraging every citizen to help with each other to overcome this crisis as one," Finance Minister Taro Aso said.





"The finance ministry will do the utmost to have this enacted quickly so that the payouts and other support will be delivered to the people as early as possible." Expansion of the scheme may support private consumption that accounts for more than half of the economy, some analysts said, though many others believe most of the payouts would end up in savings rather than spending to shore up the economy.





"Recipients of the payouts include the rich and the people whose incomes are not suffering, so savings will also rise," said Ryutaro Kono, chef economist at BNP Paribas Securities.







"Even considering more people will suffer economic pain this time than during the 2009 financial crisis, the proportion of the payouts that will be spent is estimated at about 40%. As such, it would push up GDP only by 0.3 percentage points." The upsized package will total 117.1 trillion yen ($1.086 trillion), with fiscal measures making up less than half of it, the Ministry of Finance said.





To help fund the stimulus spending, the government compiled a record supplementary budget worth 25.7 trillion yen for the fiscal year from April 1, to be funded entirely by additional bond issuance, the ministry said. It compared with an initial extra budget worth 16.8 trillion yen. Reuters was the first to report the stimulus budget and bond issuance plans ahead of the official announcement.





---Reuters, Tokyo





Leave Your Comments