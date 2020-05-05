Webinar to promote trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das has attended the Webinar on Monday. -HCI



The High Commission of India organized a brainstorming Webinar between Ministry of Commerce, National Board of Revenue, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Railways, government of Bangladesh on Monday to identify, discuss and find innovative solutions to the challenges facing bilateral trade during Covid-19 pandemic,.







Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman National Board of Revenue, Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, Commerce Secretary, Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, Director General South Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Md. Shamsuzzaman, Director General Bangladesh Railways were amongst others who took part in the webinar.







Extensive and productive discussion were held between them on a wide range of issues concerning bilateral trade, including supply chains and logistics, movement of essential commodities, trade facilitation at the Integrated Check Posts/Land Custom Stations(ICPs/LCSs), identification and resolution of non-tariff issues and ease of investment.







Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das said India and Bangladesh share excellent bilateral relationship and trade is a cornerstone of our multifaceted partnership. Bangladesh is the top trading partner of India in South Asia and the bilateral trade has reached USD 10.25 billion in the FY 2018-2019.







Supply chains between India and Bangladesh like any other part of the world have been affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.







The High Commissioner reiterated India's commitment to Bangladesh and urged the participants to find new & innovative ideas to keep the supply chains running. The use of railways as a mode of transport for moving essential commodities was discussed at length during the webinar.





India and Bangladesh have a vast network of railways and terminals are available across the country from where goods can be loaded and delivered. Amidst the Covid-19 scenario, Indian Railways has become the backbone of Indian logistics supply chains.







E-commerce giants, agricultural agencies, pharmaceutical companies, factories using industrial raw materials etc. in India have strengthened their partnership with the Indian Railways and are using its services to enable faster deliveries to customers. At present, cargo trains are permitted at the existing four railway linkages between India and Bangladesh at Petrapole- Benapole, Gede- Darshana, Rohanpur-Singhabad, and Radhikapur- Birol.







All the officials agreed that the existing railway links could be explored to decrease the congestion at our Integrated Check Posts/Land Custom Stations and this could be an economical, user friendly and safer option for the EXIM traders of both the countries.







An additional advantage would be the reduced human interface, thereby reducing the chances of transmission of Covid-19. Smaller rake options provided by the railways will further benefit the traders to move smaller quantities of essential commodities High Commissioner was optimistic that business communities from both the countries will come forward and utilize the opportunity provided by the existing railway linkages between India and Bangladesh for moving essential commodities particularly in view of the necessary health precaution in place amidst the Covid-19 scenario.





