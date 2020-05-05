Coronavirus and development of reading habits





It is more than a month or above we find that entire globe is under the scourge of lockdown due to impact of pandemic coronavirus. Same impact has been deeply felt all over South Asian nations. This writer hail from the Indian city of Kolkata hence found it imperative on my part to focus upon this burning subject for two closer and friendly nations of South Asian continent India and Bangladesh.





The situations prevailing at present in both nations sound deeply grim but with the elapsing of one month or more little relaxations have been imposed by both governments of India and Bangladesh. Despite the relaxations of lockdown spree in both nations automatically that how the citizens are passing the days.







There are various options by which citizens are passing off lockdown periods but there is a curiosity among civilized societies of India and Bangladesh that how we are passing off days in this menacing moment of time. The curiosity among civilized societies sound quite justified as reading is always regarded as one of the most favorite pastime so that frustration in human lives gradually recedes.





It was once upon a time noted philosopher and academician of repute of India Dr S. Radhakrishnan said that, 'book is always regarded as one of the fondest companion in human lives which enable us to recover from melancholy state of affairs.' This thought has its impact so deep rooted on human mind which will last till the last breath of our life.







Same way in the midst of lockdown from March 24, 2020 till date which is expected to ease from May 4, 2020 till May 17, 2020 the way readers of the state as well as in different parts of India are passing off the time really sounds unique. Same way unique feature will be dearly felt all over Bangladesh especially those who are book alcoholic in its truest sense.







Along with individual eagerness we find that creative persons (writers, painters and poets) under the influence of reading books citizens will frame new ideas on diverse academic subjects of common interest. Thus in the subsequent paragraphs it is my humble responsibilities to trace out on how to develop reading habits especially in the midst of pandemic coronavirus which is still in existence.





Ways to develop reading habits in the midst of coronavirus lockdown:





At the present juncture in both India and Bangladesh citizens are deeply frustrated with the impact of Covid-19. In the beginning the citizens are deeply flummoxed about what to do with Lockdown and how to pass on with this menacing stage.





In between those who are true academicians and hardcore readers in both English and mother languages of both nation they have nothing to worry about rather they have decided to pass off the moments through reading books as well as through writing articles in both English and different mother languages of both nations. This will no doubt cast additional solace in our mind.







Writing in different languages like other forms of art are so enjoyable and thrilling which is inexpressible in our life. In this regard pursuing deeply the diverse forms of art from various angles fetches additional joy and euphoria upon us which can be elaborated as sort of mental satisfaction in its highest esteem. However common ways and means are stated as follow:





* During lockdown period we must develop reading habits in its highest keel.





* During lockdown period even if we attain the state of frustration reading books will convert our mind in a state of euphoria and ebullience.





* During lockdown period if we read more books in both English and mother languages then that are the best way to become very happy.





* In the midst of lockdown we find through intense reading we develop new ideas in our writing skills.





* During lockdown intensive reading helps us to develop new ideas into writing.





Interesting books to be read during Covid-19 period are History of Political Theory by G.H. Sabine jointly with T.L. Thorston, Political Theory by K.K.Misra and Eddy Asirvatham, History of Sociological Analysis, Gayatri Sandhya by Selina Hossain, Ramakrishna and Vivekananda, works of Rabindra Nath Tagore about diverse aspects of societies, Works of Mark Twain etc various others which are instrumental in enriching the storehouse of knowledge to accelerate the pace of writing.





All around India and Bangladesh there are various types of English and mother language dailies. The writers who are associated with different English and mother languages dailies they read so many books which is one way of advancing the thinking and analytical faculties in next writings.





It is in both India and Bangladesh we find that prominent writers in both India and Bangladesh are reading new books in both English and various mother languages of both nations so that they are able to recreate new writings which is deeply linked with present scenarios. Reputed figures of both nations are so deeply engrossed in reading this horrific situations which to a greater extent motivates human mind to greater heights which we might not have had imagined.





It is through personal efforts and determination if an individual tries hard sincerely then success is bound to surface in our life. This cannot be denied at all. Anyhow though Coronavirus was unwanted but as this is an accidental turn of events which motivated us to develop our reading habits which will be treated as blessing in disguise.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

