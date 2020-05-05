COVID-19 has dispatched COP26 negotiations into quarantine





April has seen COVID-19 score another goal. Having sent hundreds of thousand people from more than 180 countries to quarantine to avoid its wrath, it has now also affected the efforts of thousands of activists trying to bring forth an acceptable engagement within the paradigm of climate variability.





It has now forced the organizers of COP26, an unprecedented global challenge, to postpone the crucial UN climate summit scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November this year. It will now be held in 2021. UK is looking forward to agreeing to a new date for the conference. Some 30,000 people, including 200 world leaders, are due to attend the 10-day conference.





United Kingdom, the host country, with nearly 56,000 infections and about 6,200 deaths has taken this decision to avoid any possible catastrophe because of such a large scale conference. It has been a wise decision given the osmotic effect of this pandemic throughout Europe.





British Business Minister Alok Sharma, who was due to preside over the COP26 talks has also pointed out that with countries struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, governments needed more time to prepare. He also reassured that "we will continue working tirelessly with our partners to deliver the ambition needed to tackle the climate crisis."







The COP26 talks this year were expected to deliver new global targets for protecting biodiversity, but that event scheduled in China will also now be delayed.





Many experts suggest COVID-19 has a direct link with environmental degradation, deforestation and illegal wildlife trade, bringing wild animals into close contact with humans and increasing the likelihood of pandemics such as COVID-19. They also believe that climate change will make poorer communities more vulnerable to such outbreaks.





This decision to postpone the Conference and negotiations has received broad support but many have also questioned whether such a measure would facilitate future broad-based negotiations.







Alden Meyer of the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists has observed that important events can be postponed, but climate change will not pause even for a pandemic of epic proportions. In this regard, he has indirectly underlined that "the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is showing that the nations of the world can come together to tackle global challenges and that the policy landscape can shift quickly when there is sufficient political will."





Meyer has also hoped that different factors related to climate change will be resolved through a similar dynamics and united political will.





UN negotiators associated with the COP26 matrix have observed that this postponement will allow them to assess whether they will have the requisite support in the White House for necessary measures to tackle climate variability.





They are being particularly sensitive about this issue because of US President Donald Trump having pulled out of the 2015 Paris agreement in 2017 and rolling back Obama-era environmental policies.







Climate and demography analysts think that if the Democrats win in the coming US Presidential election - with either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders as the next President - it might mean a return to negotiations for the US, the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China.





Some have also observed that there is a real danger that the COVID-19 crisis might derail the European Union's climate efforts. This feeling has persuaded them to observe that EU leaders should not use the current situation as an excuse not to act.





Instead EU leaders need to show statesmanship now more than ever by daring to tackle the climate, health and socioeconomic crises in unison. Consequently, they are urging the implementation of the European Green Deal without unnecessary delays. Otherwise, this could affect the initiatives related to follow-up to the European Commission's Circular Economy Action Plan.







The EU civil society, suffering from anxiety is reiterating that there is overwhelming need to turn ongoing challenges into opportunities that accelerate rather than obstruct the transition towards climate neutrality. This, according to them will define how the current EU leadership will go down subsequently in history books.





It would be worthwhile to also refer in this regard to recent observations made by former President of Ireland Mary Robinson and Daya Reddy, President of the International Science Council. Writing about the need to tackle climate change with COVID-19 urgency, they have observed correctly that -"in addition to the novel and immediate COVID-19 threat, the world faces an unprecedented climate and environmental emergency.







Governments and businesses must now start addressing climate change with same resolve and urgency that they are showing in fighting the pandemic. Consider air pollution which kills an estimated seven million people worldwide each year. Unlike COVID-19 this threat is not new, stems from multiple sources, and is closely linked to how we heat and light our homes, move around, and deal with waste- daily habits that are deeply embedded in our lifestyles and economic systems.







Tackling such a complex challenge thus requires action on many fronts to reduce the risk of even more premature deaths. "





Observers are drawing attention to the fact that after this pandemic, multinational companies and industrial manufacturing units that have been pledging to become carbon neutral need to increase their efforts substantially related to structural adjustment reforms. In addition to helping out in post COVID-19 scenario, they also have to exert pressure on other countries and governments who are behaving irresponsibly with regard to CO2 emissions.







The global response to the devastating COVID-19 crisis has shown that countries can take radical and immediate measures to protect the well-being of their citizens. Fresh efforts will however be required to achieve the required quantum within the climate change and vulnerability paradigm. There might be a diversion of attention and resources. However, what will be required is culpability and accountability.





Climatologists accordingly, are trying to juxtapose the expected efforts that will need to be directed towards this issue. Their recommendations include the EU and other developed countries providing national stimulus packages to invest in clean energy massively, an idea supported by the International Energy Agency. These packages should be coordinated to optimize their impact and avoid negative spillover effects, from one country to another.





It is clear that it is not yet possible to assess the actual extent of the socioeconomic fallout that will be caused by the pandemic per country. However, the outlook can be generally described as bleak and worrying. This impact could also create a negative spillover on the most affected countries' political mood, willingness and ability to push for greater green efforts. We face a difficult future. Yet, we have to try.





Despite growing challenges, we need to adopt measures that will phase out or end the subsidizing and supporting of fossil fuels, and instead use that money to support the deployment of renewables and energy efficiency projects when necessary. We need to remember that the COVID-19 crisis will one day end but global warming will continue.











Muhammad Zamir, a former ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of the Asian Age.

