Opening up factories: How workers will return to work?





The government of Bangladesh has decided to reopen the factories phase by phase. After a meeting with the garment factory owner's government had to take this current decision. However, the factory owners have assured the government that they will operate the factories on a limited scale, and they will not ask the workers from outside of Dhaka to come to the factory from outside of Dhaka area.







Now, this has increased the fear of broader transmission of the virus. This move to reopen the factories and especially the garment factories without any health safety measures can cause massive health safety concerns for the garment workers. The decision is a total violation of the lockdown policy and will increase the rate of infections the experts fear.







Factory owners have told the government that the factories will only run on a small scale, and no workers will need not to come from home. Only those who are staying in Dhaka will be allowed to go to the factories. No garment workers will be allowed to enter the capital. However, workers think that they might lose the job, and that is why they are returning their jobs by any means.







Especially the people of 21 South-Western districts are suffering a lot to get to Dhaka. After the announcement of reopening the factories, they have rushed to reach their workstations. With the absence of public transports, their hurdles become higher. They had to travel by pickup vans and battery-run auto rickshaws to get to their desired destinations. The limitations don't end there. They had to pay three to four times higher than the usual fare.







While they were traveling, the militance of social distancing is not possible. People are traveling in a way it is never possible to maintain that and even increases the possibility of mass transmission of the virus. Even the factories who have reopened and started operations are not ensuring the social distancing and taking safety measures for workers.







After a discussion with the garment factory owners when the decision came to reopen the factories, then they should have thought of the transportation. Without public transit, factory workers sufferings were doubled and tripled. Also, they couldn't ensure their social distancing and health safety.







Likewise, when the factory owners assured that the factory workers would not be asked to return from their home, then how they will ensure that? A simple factory worker doesn't dear to ask the authority if they are asked to return. It doesn't matter how far the worker is; they will have to return to their workplace immediately.







This is why there should have been a plan by the government to reopen the factories. But there was none so far. They just reopened the factory, but how the factory workers will reach the factory? How their health safety will be ensured in those factories? How will they maintain social distancing? All these questions remained unanswered.







After the decision to reopen the factories, the people rushed to the capital, and it was practically impossible for the security forces to stop the influx of people. The government has decided against reopening the factories by considering the economic aspects of it. It is essential, but who will happen to the rest of the sectors?







Now the government should come up with a proper plan of how and when things will be done. Without a good plan, things will turn into a mess. They should formulate the right social distancing plan and safety guidelines for the factory workers. Without the plans, Bangladesh might have to face the disastrous effects of COVID19.







Even though the government ensured that the workers would get 60% of the salary for the workers who couldn't join their factories in April 2020, besides, the government is trying to make sure if the workers get their compensation before the Eid-ul-Fitr. And not the factory cannot layoff or sacking of workers in May. Furthermore, the government has provided the exporting sectors with bailout funds to pay the workers during the Coronavirus crisis.







Nevertheless, workers in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Cartogram are protesting on the streets for their wages. There are more than 7602 garment factories across the country. So far, more than three thousand factories went into operation. Factory owners, workers, and government are presuming all the factories will reopen by mid-May 2020.







There is news of protest coming from the factory concentrated areas of Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Chattogram. Many of the readymade garment factories did not yet clear their wages amid the crisis. This is what happens when there is no plan for the steps taken by the government.







Now no-one knows what the future will bring us given this Coronavirus situation. There is no cure yet, and scientist is working on it. Until and unless scientist finds a cure for this deadly virus, all we can do is social distancing to keep ourselves safe from COVID19. And decisions like without letting the public transportation go how can you expect the factory workers to return to their workplace is very contradictory.







If this kind of unplanned decision keeps coming from the response from the government, then it is highly likely that we are putting our lives in danger. This is why the government must come up will a concrete plan for reopening. And first of all, they must come up with the social distancing and health safety guidelines for the factory workers. Then the rest will follow.













The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

