Published:  12:00 AM, 05 May 2020

Magnus Carlsen stops Hikaru Nakamura to win title

Living up to his reputation, World champion Magnus Carlsen produced two flawless displays over four games and defeated Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-1.5 to win the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Sunday.
The triumph was worth $70,000 for Carlsen in the richest online event. Nakamura received $45,000 for his performance in the 16-day competition. Reports The Hindu.

Carlsen, known to wear down his rivals in long positional battles, reproduced the magic in the opening game. Playing with white pieces, Carlsen squeezed out a minor advantage after 67 moves and eventually won in 84 moves.

Nakamura drew level following a fine technical victory in the second game. Carlsen again carved out a positional masterpiece in the third game to regain the lead. In the fourth, where Nakamura came close to winning, Carlsen summoned all his defensive skills to force a draw and win the title.


