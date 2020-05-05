'Sports organisers should contribute from respective angle'

Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal



The Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal feels that the sports organisers should contribute from their respective angel to mitigate the plight of destitute players who are now passing through hardship day due to coronavirus epidemic in the country.







"It's not possible for the government to do anything for it's own. In that case the organizers should come forward to help the poor players as per their ability," Chapal said to BSS.







He said: "Some of their federation organisers have come forward to help of their some national archery players with their own initiative by saying that if we all contribute from our respective angel, then we don't have to look at the government for help."







The whole World stands still due to deadly coronavirus epidemic. There is an uncertainty prevailing everywhere that resulted the World sports arena fall in stumble. Like the whole World, impasse also prevailing in the country's sports arena due to growing concern of coronavirus. It's going to be near about two months all stand still in the country.







There is no sign to see that the situation become normal rather it's worsening as the number of victims is increasing day by day. As a result, no can exactly say right now when the vitality return in the field as well as when the situation will become normal. In this situation, players of the small events have passing hardship days. Needless to say the players of the big events lost their way, the condition of small are more miserable as most of them are struggling to procure their food.







The Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) already terminated their players in this situation and many players are constantly living in fear that the same thing can also happen with them. A tennis player on condition of anonymity said, most of the players of the country are living with uncertainty.





Apart from few events, conditions of most of the events are miserable. Even after that we continue to play for the country but now all sports are dead stop now for coronavius epidemic……don't know when the situation become normal … but now how do we live now.





All the local and international events have been already postponed due to coronavirus. It's uncertain as nobody knows whether those postponed events will return in the field or not.







Different events of 'Mujib Barsho', the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, affected by coronavirus outbreak. The two T20I matches between Asia XI and World XI have been postponed. The Bangladesh Cricket Board postponed the Bangladesh's national team tour of Pakistan while the Youth and Sports Ministry decided to postpone all the sports events in the country that triggered the Bangladesh Premier League in cricket and football as well as the 9th Bangladesh Games postponement for indefinite period.





After the prolong eleven years, the 8thBangladesh Games, the biggest sports extravaganza of the country, was held back in 2013. But after a long waiting when the 9th Bangladesh Games was knocking at the door that created huge excitement among the sportsmen, the organisers had to postpone the Games due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.









