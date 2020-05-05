Saifuddin, Afif could be next stars of BD cricket: Mahmudullah



Bangladesh senior batsman Mahmudullah Riyad singled out Mohammad Saifuddin and Afif Hossain as the two batsmen who are capable of becoming the next big stars of Bangladesh team.





He also revealed the name of Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, whom he still considers as the next big star despite the youngster is yet to prove his credential after playing a considerable number of matches.







Mahmudullah Riyad is now the recognized finisher for Bangladesh in ODI and T20 cricket, vastly due to his ability to hit the ball out of the park without any hesitation. There is obvious question who can replace him in future when he will not be around.







In a 40-minute live session in Instagram, Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal also asked this question to Mahmudullah to which he firmly reveals the name of Saifuddin and Afif and also hoped Mosaddek would fulfill the expectation. "I think Saifuddin has all the ingredients to be a big thing in Bangladesh's team due to his ability to play big shots. We also have the talent of Afif Hossain and I am sure he can be a big start. At the same time, we have Mosaddek Hossain as well," Mahmudullah said.







Mahmudullah however termed Tamim Iqbal as the best batsman of the country. "Unarguably you are the best batsman in the country. You possessed all of the batting records of Bangladesh. I believe you will have more in the coming days. I also try to play well in the lower order. Sometimes I deliver well and sometimes I fail. I think I have to work more to perform consistently," he added.





