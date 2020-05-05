Quader urges people to maintain social distancing



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday urged the people to maintain social distancing and follow health guidelines strictly to prevent the deadly coronavirus.





"If we do not maintain social distancing and strictly follow the health guidelines, the virus will be more destructive taking the advantage of our weakness," he told a virtual press conference on the contemporary affairs from his official residence in the capital.





He added: "We all must be careful about the virus… Do not get panicked because our weakness will help coronavirus to spread."





Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government remains beside the frontline coronavirus fighters and they should not lose their morale in tackling the ongoing crisis.





Along with the government, the AL leaders and workers have been distributing relief among the poor and destitute people across the country, he said, adding that a list of the recipients of relief will be sent to the AL chief.





About the progress of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, the road transport and bridges minister said the construction work of Padma Bridge, one of the priority projects of the prime minister, continues amid the adverse situation created due to the coronavirus outbreak.





He said the 29th span of the Padma Bridge was installed Monday making 4.35 km of the 6.15-km bridge visible.



"About 87 percent work of the main bridge has been already been completed.

About 71 percent of river control work has been done while 79 percent of the project's overall progress attained," Quader added.





The work of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River is also going on, he said, adding about 1,690 metres digging work of the tunnel has already been completed with an overall progress of 53.5 percent.





The AL general secretary said Bangladesh recently ranked ninth among the world's 66 emerging economics in the wake of the COVID-19 fallout.





Bangladesh's position is better than many developed countries, Quader said.





"Our status in food security is satisfactory. Boro paddy harvesting has so far been completed by 80 percent. The AL activists are taking part in the paddy harvesting," he added.





