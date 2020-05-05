Public transports shut during Eid



Bangladesh has ordered a shutdown of inter-district transport services during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday as it grapples with a worsening outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The Cabinet Division announced the restrictions on Monday, reports bdnews24.com.







"No-one will be allowed to leave their workplaces during the Eid holidays. Inter-district transport services will remain shut during this period," it said.





The Cabinet Division directed the district authorities and law-enforcement agencies to strictly monitor and enforce the restrictions. Bangladesh has already extended the nationwide lockdown to May 16 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.





But it has slightly relaxed the stay-at-home requirement for citizens which was previously in effect from 6 pm to 6 am.

Citizens have now been advised to remain indoors between 8 pm and 6 am, barring emergencies.





However, the shutdown order will not apply to emergency services such as electricity, water, gas and other fuels, fire service, economic activities at ports (land, sea and airports), telephone, internet, mail and related services.





Transportation of goods by road and waterways, supplies for factories, government projects, pharmacies and hospitals are also exempt from the latest curbs.





Pharmaceutical and export-oriented factories can also operate as long as they protect the health and safety of workers by following the government's health directives.



Bangladesh Bank will provide the necessary directives on keeping banks open to facilitate commercial activities during Ramadan and Eid, it added.







The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 people and killed 182 others in Bangladesh until Monday morning.









